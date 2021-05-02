Trisha Yearwood Gets 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine After Making Recovery

Trisha Yearwood feels “grateful” to have received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and shared the moment with her fans.

"This #EveryGirl finally got her first dose of the vaccine! To all who made this day possible, thank you. xo #grateful," Yearwood captioned a photo showing her, wearing a face mask, sitting beside a healthcare worker, also wearing a face mask, who administers the shot to her. (The country singer, however, did not specify which vaccine she was given.)

Yearwood tested positive for COVID-19 in February. As it was explained in a statement from her husband Garth Brooks, she apparently contracted the disease while they were quarantining.

It wouldn't be until the following month that she officially tested negative.