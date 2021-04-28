Trisha Yearwood Still Can't Taste Or Smell 8 Weeks After Getting COVID-19
By Lindsey Smith
April 28, 2021
Trisha Yearwood is still on her road to recovery following her COVID-19 diagnosis.
In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the country icon revealed she's still suffering from side effects of the virus including a loss of smell and taste.
When Clarkson complimented Yearwood on her figure, the singer admitted it's because she still can't smell or taste her food which is resulting in weight loss.
“It's been about eight weeks,” she explained. “It's so much about taste and smell and if you can't smell you don't really [crave food]. I can tell if something's spicy that's about it… lots of hot sauce!”
While her taste and smell should be returning now that she's COVID-free, it's hard considering she has her Food Network show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, and a passion for being in the kitchen.
“Now when I cook, I just ask Garth, 'tell me if it needs more salt and pepper,'" she said. “It's the weirdest thing.”
Speaking of her husband Garth Brooks, Yearwood revealed he refused to isolate himself after she tested positive.
“I'm like, 'You have to get away from me. You have to quarantine in another room.' I was like, 'Honey, I cannot give Garth Brooks COVID,'" she said. "And he never did [contract it]. And [when] he had the vaccine, he didn't have any [side effects] — not even a sore arm… he's just an alien.”
She also said her hubby was "really wonderful" when it came time to take care of his wife.
The country tycoon recently gushed about his wife in a Facebook Live and explained why he always bows to Yearwood after they perform together — check it out here.
Photo: Getty Images