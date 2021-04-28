Trisha Yearwood Still Can't Taste Or Smell 8 Weeks After Getting COVID-19

Trisha Yearwood is still on her road to recovery following her COVID-19 diagnosis.

In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the country icon revealed she's still suffering from side effects of the virus including a loss of smell and taste.

When Clarkson complimented Yearwood on her figure, the singer admitted it's because she still can't smell or taste her food which is resulting in weight loss.

“It's been about eight weeks,” she explained. “It's so much about taste and smell and if you can't smell you don't really [crave food]. I can tell if something's spicy that's about it… lots of hot sauce!”

While her taste and smell should be returning now that she's COVID-free, it's hard considering she has her Food Network show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, and a passion for being in the kitchen.

“Now when I cook, I just ask Garth, 'tell me if it needs more salt and pepper,'" she said. “It's the weirdest thing.”