Billie Eilish Opens Up About Being Abused As A Minor

Billie Eilish opened up about her personal experience with abuse.

On Sunday (May 2), the Grammy-winning recording artist graced the cover of British Vogue, breaking the internet in more ways than one with her blonde bombshell transformation. But beyond her 1940s pin-up look, the singer bares herself like never before in her profile story for the mag, in which she reveals she was abused as a child and how it’s altered her perception of “why age mattered.”

Without saying too much, Eilish made the disclaimer that her abuser “wasn’t a music industry figure.”

"I used to not understand why age mattered. And, of course, you feel like that when you're young, because you're the oldest you've ever been. You feel like you're so mature and you know everything,” she told the publication. "People forget that you can grow up and realize s—t was f—ked up when you were younger."