Billie Eilish To Celebrate 'American Independence' As 2021 Met Gala Co-Host

Billie Eilish will have a heavy hand in the 2021 Met Gala.

As per a recent announcement, the superstar, 19, will serve as one of the co-chairs, alongside Timothée Chalamet, inaugural poet Amanda Gorman and tennis pro Naomi Osaka. "This year's Met Ball will be a smaller, more intimate celebration for the opening of the Costume Institute’s next exhibition, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,'" read an announcement from Vogue about the theme for this year's event.

This year’s celebration will be split into two acts. While the first part, "In America," will take place in September with a small show, the second part will follow in May 2022 and continue their dive into "the glories of our domestic fashion industry."

"Each of the Met’s four co-hosts embodies the defining factor of American style: individualism," read the magazine's announcement. "They may approach the concept differently, but their shared passion for expressing themselves through clothing connects with the exhibition’s theme. Chalamet, Eilish, Osaka, and Gorman have all developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the U.S.A."

News of Eilish's upcoming role arrives after her stunning spread for British Vogue. In the cover story, she revealed that she was abused as a child. "I used to not understand why age mattered. And, of course, you feel like that when you're young, because you're the oldest you've ever been. You feel like you're so mature and you know everything,” she told the mag. "People forget that you can grow up and realize sh*t was f*cked up when you were younger."