Coldplay Debuting 'Higher Power' On 'Idol' & Chris Martin To Mentor Singers

Coldplay has a couple of appearances coming your way in the next few weeks so prepare yourselves.

The band is receiving its very own American Idol-themed episode and naturally, the guys will pay the show a visit as the singers immerse themselves in all things Coldplay.

Announced over the weekend, the band will take over the singing competition this coming Sunday (May 9). Chris Martin will mentor the American Idol top seven and help them prepare for their Coldplay covers — talk about performance goals.

But that's not all. Coldplay will be live-debuting "Higher Power" for the very first time on the show.