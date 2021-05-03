Coldplay Debuting 'Higher Power' On 'Idol' & Chris Martin To Mentor Singers
By Lindsey Smith
May 3, 2021
Coldplay has a couple of appearances coming your way in the next few weeks so prepare yourselves.
The band is receiving its very own American Idol-themed episode and naturally, the guys will pay the show a visit as the singers immerse themselves in all things Coldplay.
Announced over the weekend, the band will take over the singing competition this coming Sunday (May 9). Chris Martin will mentor the American Idol top seven and help them prepare for their Coldplay covers — talk about performance goals.
But that's not all. Coldplay will be live-debuting "Higher Power" for the very first time on the show.
In addition to the Idol news, ahead of the band's appearance, Martin took to TikTok to preview the upcoming single and it's already gearing up to sound like an iconic Coldplay hit. “I got my hands up shaking just to let you know/ That you've got, a higher power/ Got me singing every second,” Martin sings in the clip.
In the video, Martin can be seen frolicking in the grass under the unfinished stage for Coldplay's Glastonbury Festival global live stream — happening May 22.
"Higher Power" is the first single off Coldplay's upcoming ninth studio album after the guys sent fans on a decoding spree for the "Alien Radio" project last week.
While no further detail about the album has been released, a previous report revealed the album will be called Music Of The Spheres — but that has not yet been confirmed.
Photo: Getty Images