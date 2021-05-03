Detroit Will Pay You $50 To Bring Someone To Get Their 1st COVID-19 Vaccine

The City of Detroit is rolling out a new program to offer a new incentive to citizens to get vaccinated.

Anyone that convinces someone to get the COVID-19 vaccine will get $50, per the “Good Neighbor” program.

“Save A Life. Make $50,” the city encourages, thanks to a State of Michigan grant to fund COVID-19 vaccine programs.

It starts Monday (May 3).

To qualify for the $50 payment, Detroiters should call 313-230-0505 to pre-register as a “Good Neighbor” and make first-dose appointments for others.

Then, they should plan to bring their friends and neighbors to their appointments. They will earn $50 — in the form of a pre-paid MasterCard — for each appointment, according to information from the city. Up to three people can be accepted per appointment.

The city will only accept citizens of Detroit who pre-register. Walk-up appointments will not be eligible, the city states.

Appointments can be made at the TCF Center, the Northwest Activities Center and other locations.

Mayor Mike Duggan says the latest effort stems from the idea that unvaccinated people would rather listen to their friends and neighbors than Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other officials.

Photo: Getty Images