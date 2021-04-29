Michigan Has Gotten Worse In COVID-19 Safety, Ranking Shows

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, each state is easing restrictions and vaccinating citizens at different rates.

Some are safer than others.

That’s according to the latest rankings by WalletHub, a personal finance site that shared the Safest States During COVID-19 on Thursday (April 29).

The WalletHub team considered five “key metrics” when evaluating each state and Washington D.C., including rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and the share of eligible people getting the vaccine.

“We’ll only be able to get back to life as normal once most of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus, and it will still be months before we can achieve that. The U.S. is picking up speed with vaccination, as around 30% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 28,” the WalletHub report reads.

Michigan fell to the bottom of the list, coming in last place at No. 51.

The Wolverine State took the last spot from Georgia, which is up to No. 50.

These are the 10 safest states in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

Vermont Hawaii Maine Alaska Massachussetts California Rhode Island Utah District of Columbia New Hampshire

See the full list here.