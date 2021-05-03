Dispute In Starbucks Drive-Thru Leads To Deadly Shooting In South Florida

"Surveillance video showed Rossetti walking over to the driver's side door of the Nissan and pull on the handle and strike the window with his hand," reporters wrote. "As Rossetti walked back to the pickup truck, the driver of the Nissan Versa got out of his car and fired several rounds toward the victim."

After the shooting, investigators tracked the Nissan Versa to a home on North L Street near 10th Avenue, officials said. Three males, two females and a baby were in the vehicle when deputies stopped it, deputies said. They also found a 9mm handgun in a plastic bag under a car seat, PBSO added.

Boersma confessed to shooting Rossetti but claimed he was scared for his girlfriend and child, an arrest report said. Boersma's girlfriend reportedly screamed, "we have a baby in the car" while Rossetti banged on the car window and ripped the door handle off, according to reporters. A broken door handle was recovered from the scene, deputies confirmed.

The 19-year-old told investigators he went home to arrange for a lawyer to turn himself in later in the day. He faces a murder charge.

Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office