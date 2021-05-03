Georgia Braces For Severe Storms, Flooding After Tornado Touches In Atlanta

Atlanta is working to clear the damage left by a tornado Monday morning (May 3) as the threat of severe thunderstorms lingers through parts of Georgia.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado shortly before 9:30 a.m., urging residents to “take shelter if you are in the path of this storm.”

About 450,000 people were in the tornado’s potential path Monday morning. More than 100 million were affected by severe weather in the region, according to CNN.

The overall tornado watch remains in effect until 4 p.m. in parts of Alabama and Georgia. That includes the threat of possible tornadoes, hail and wind up to 70 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.