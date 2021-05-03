Georgia Braces For Severe Storms, Flooding After Tornado Touches In Atlanta
By Kelly Fisher
May 3, 2021
Atlanta is working to clear the damage left by a tornado Monday morning (May 3) as the threat of severe thunderstorms lingers through parts of Georgia.
The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado shortly before 9:30 a.m., urging residents to “take shelter if you are in the path of this storm.”
About 450,000 people were in the tornado’s potential path Monday morning. More than 100 million were affected by severe weather in the region, according to CNN.
The overall tornado watch remains in effect until 4 p.m. in parts of Alabama and Georgia. That includes the threat of possible tornadoes, hail and wind up to 70 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
This is now a CONFIRMED tornado. Please take shelter if you are in the path of this storm. https://t.co/lTuq5Lxwwg— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) May 3, 2021
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Georgia until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/q40qh2bATQ— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) May 3, 2021
As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Atlanta area and a severe thunderstorm watch in other parts of Georgia. Parts of the far eastern state border are under a severe thunderstorm warning or tornado watch.
The flash flood warning will remain in effect through 6:15 p.m.
“Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas,” the National Weather Service states. “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.”
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has documented some photos of the post-tornado damage, sharing photos on Twitter.
She urged citizens to “please be careful” as she observed the fallen trees and debris.
Trees down throughout my neighborhood in SW Atlanta. Please be careful Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/qpxqy4C6LG— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) May 3, 2021
Thankfully, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/kXAvEdIhXk— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) May 3, 2021
Just spoke with a neighbor who says he saw the funnel cloud come through. pic.twitter.com/LSNAnzGoM8— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) May 3, 2021
