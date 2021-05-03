Severe Storms Possible Tonight In North Texas
By Anna Gallegos
May 3, 2021
Monday's warm weather may give way to strong storms, according to the National Weather Service.
Today has mostly been in the 80s and low 90s, but a cold front is moving into the area and is bringing with it a chance for rain.
The possibility of strong storms is low, but the NWS predicts the storms will develop as early as 5 p.m.
Storms are expected to be fast moving and may bring damaging winds and large hail, similar to last week.
There is a low chance of a tornado forming, so the NWS is advising people to keep an eye on the weather as afternoon turns into the evening.
All storms are expected to be out of the area by Tuesday morning.
Stay weather aware this evening! Timing: 6-10pm. Storms aren’t guaranteed for everyone, but any that do form will likely pack a punch. I know this is a big change from earlier thinking, but that’s the way the weather works sometimes. Especially during spring. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/az9sgvwiqY— Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) May 3, 2021
12:30 Update: Here's the updated timing for today/tonight.— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 3, 2021
Storms could develop as early as around 5PM along the cold front, then move across North Texas this evening. The threat then expands into Central and East Texas tonight. #txwx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/3bkKyxR5aw
Photo: Getty Images