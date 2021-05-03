Feedback

Severe Storms Possible Tonight In North Texas

By Anna Gallegos

May 3, 2021

Monday's warm weather may give way to strong storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Today has mostly been in the 80s and low 90s, but a cold front is moving into the area and is bringing with it a chance for rain.

The possibility of strong storms is low, but the NWS predicts the storms will develop as early as 5 p.m.

Storms are expected to be fast moving and may bring damaging winds and large hail, similar to last week.

There is a low chance of a tornado forming, so the NWS is advising people to keep an eye on the weather as afternoon turns into the evening.

All storms are expected to be out of the area by Tuesday morning.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Severe Storms Possible Tonight In North Texas

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.