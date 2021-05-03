Here's How To Find Prizes During The Great Michigan Scavenger Hunt

Michigan is encouraging people to explore everything the Wolverine State has to offer during National Travel & Tourism Week.

From Sunday (May 2) through Saturday (May 8), Michiganders can explore more than 30 destinations statewide and collect prizes (but the opportunity to collect more prizes extends through the month of May, officials said).

More than 100 prizes are hidden in more than 30 locations statewide, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

Prizes for the Great Michigan Scavenger Hunt include, according to organizers:

$100 to local restaurants (like Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor, London Chophouse in Detroit, and more)

$50-$100 for shopping sprees to local local businesses in Alpena, Big Rapids, South Haven, Harbor Springs and more

$50-$100 in activity vouchers, including in Muskegon, Mt. Pleasant, Charlevoix and others

Anyone can participate by keeping up with social media pages of the participating locations throughout the week. Those locations will share clues where people can find prizes.

If you find a prize, take a picture and hashtag it on social media: #MIPowerOfTravel.

"Travel is incredibly important to Michigan. One in every 25 jobs in the state is supported by visitor spending, which adds up to 230,792 jobs. Your favorite shops, restaurants, and small businesses have been hit hard this past year, but in true Michigan fashion, they have stood strong and are ready to welcome you back! Hundreds of destinations have also taken The Pure Michigan Pledge, which means they are committed to maintaining disinfecting and social distancing protocols in their restaurants, shops, attractions, and outdoor spaces to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Find the list of participating locations here.

Photo: Getty Images