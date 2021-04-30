Feedback

Ogden Airport Announces Extremely Cheap Flights For Only $19

By Ginny Reese

April 30, 2021

Travel seems to be getting back to some level of normalcy in the midst of the ongoing global pandemic.

2 KUTV reported that Utah residents will soon have another option for flights, and they're dirt cheap.

Beginning on May 4th, Ogden-Hinckley Airport will begin flights to Burbank Airport in Los Angeles County, California on Burbank's Avelo Airlines. The best part is that you can snag flights for only $19, including all taxes and fees! This means you can get a round trip ticket to Southern California for only $38.

The flights will be offered six days per week.

According to 2 KUTV, the $19 flights are on certain days and some restrictions may apply.

Tom Christopulos, director of Ogden's Community and Economic Development Department, said:

"Ogden is excited to welcome Avelo Airlines to Ogden-Hinckley Airport. The Los Angeles area is the is the top destination for air travelers from the Ogden area. Avelo’s flights from to Burbank will serve this market with the added convenience of direct flights from the Ogden Airport. We are pleased to expand our commercial air service at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport."

Here is the current schedule:

Burbank to Ogden

  • Monday - Saturday: Flight XP 107 departs Burbank at 11:00 a.m. PT arriving in Ogden at 2:00 p.m. MT.

Ogden to Burbank

  • Monday - Saturday: Flight XP 108 departs Ogden at 2:40 p.m. MT, arriving in Burbank at 3:40 p.m. PT.

Photo: Getty Images

