Man Rescued From Porta-Potty After Tree Falls On It In Gettysburg

A man got much more than he'd bargained for during a recent visit to Gettysburg National Military Park.

The York Daily Record reports the man was rescued by Barlow Volunteer firefighters after a tree fell and trapped him inside a porta potty at the park.

The tree fall was caused by high winds and narrowly missed the portable toilet.

“He was very lucky,” said Joe Robinson, Barlow Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief. “It was a large tree, and it just missed striking him. It could have been very serious.”

The department shared photos of the scene on its Facebook account on Friday (April 30.)