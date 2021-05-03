Moms Get Free Admission To Kentucky Kingdom On Mothers Day

It's time for a little fun! Whether you live in Louisville, or you are looking for a fun weekend road trip, here's something the whole family will love.

On Mother's Day, which is Sunday, May 9th, moms get in free to Kentucky Kingdom.

WBRD reported that moms will get in free to the park all day long.

In order to get the free ticket, you must purchase at least one single-day ticket, which costs just under $40. No worries though, if you're celebrating with mom or kids, you'd purchase that ticket anyway! This is a win/win for mom and family, because everyone gets to enjoy the rides, food, and fun all while celebrating your favorite lady.

Kentucky Kingdom, along with Hurricane Bay, open for the season on Saturday, May 8th. The park is now owned by Herschend Family Entertainment, the same company that owns Dollywood and The Newport Aquarium.

There are COVID-19 protocols in place.

All employees are required to wear face masks, and guests are encouraged.

According to the park, there are over 100 hand sanitizing stations and hand washing stations located all throughout the park.

You can still snag a season pass. For tickets and passes, click here.

Photo: Kentucky Kingdom