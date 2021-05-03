Feedback

North Carolina Veteran Breaks Record For Most Push-Ups In An Hour

By Sarah Tate

May 3, 2021

Setting a world record takes time, dedication, and a lot of hard work, especially for a task that takes a huge physical toll. One man in North Carolina recently rose to the occasion, breaking a record over the weekend and highlighting a good cause while doing it.

Marine veteran TShane Johnson, of Pineville, is an advocate and motivational speaker, according to WCNC. Now, he can claim the title of record holder for a physical feat he completed on Saturday (May 1) at Southpaw Training Center. As part of "Push-Ups for Purple Hearts," Johnson was able to complete a staggering 3,050 push-ups in one hour, breaking the previous record of 2,900.

Push-Ups for Purple Hearts was launched by the National Purple Heart Honor Mission to help raise resources for the Purple Heart Patriot Project and similar programs, according to the initiative's website.

"There's so many people in the world right now that need inspiration," said Johnson. "No matter what the situation is going on in the world right now."

Johnson's feat was part of a bigger mission to break a 30-year Guinness World Record for most push-ups in 12 hours. While he didn't surpass the record of more than 19,000, he did reach an astounding 16,400 push-ups in 12 hours.

Photo: Getty Images

