PHOTOS: Las Vegas Police Had A Slithery Serpent Suspect On Their Hands

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found themselves in an unusual situation this weekend when they were left with a slithery suspect.

KTNV Las Vegas reported that the police department arrested a man on the Las Vegas Strip who had a snake wrapped around his neck.

This left the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to figure out what to do with the snake.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Captain Dori Koren, the department called on the help fo animal control to take the snake into custody.

Captain Koren wrote on Twitter:

"What do you do when you have to arrest someone on the #LasVegasStrip that has a large snake around their neck?!?! You call animal control to back you up."

See photos of the moment the snake was taken into custody by animal control below.