PHOTOS: Sinkhole Formed In Utah's Capitol Reef National Park

A small sinkhole has formed in a road inside of Capitol Reed National Park, reported KSL.

The hole formed on state Route 24 on April 30th, according to a tweet from the National Park Service. It's located about a half mile from the visitor center.

According to the National Park Service, a repair may be needed and it will likely impact traffic on that road. Anyone looking for information about current road conditions can call 5-1-1, or visit the Utah Department of Transportation website by clicking here.

Capitol Reef NPS wrote on Twitter:

"Erosion is changing the Earth. At 5 p.m., a small sinkhole formed on SR 24 0.5 miles east of the visitor center. A patch is in place, but a repair is needed & may result in temporary road closures & delays. Plan ahead. Call 511 & check udot.Utah.gov."

See the photos posted by the National Park Service below: