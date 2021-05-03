PHOTOS: Sinkhole Formed In Utah's Capitol Reef National Park
By Ginny Reese
May 3, 2021
A small sinkhole has formed in a road inside of Capitol Reed National Park, reported KSL.
The hole formed on state Route 24 on April 30th, according to a tweet from the National Park Service. It's located about a half mile from the visitor center.
According to the National Park Service, a repair may be needed and it will likely impact traffic on that road. Anyone looking for information about current road conditions can call 5-1-1, or visit the Utah Department of Transportation website by clicking here.
Capitol Reef NPS wrote on Twitter:
"Erosion is changing the Earth. At 5 p.m., a small sinkhole formed on SR 24 0.5 miles east of the visitor center. A patch is in place, but a repair is needed & may result in temporary road closures & delays. Plan ahead. Call 511 & check udot.Utah.gov."
See the photos posted by the National Park Service below:
NPS Photo / L. Rome
So what exactly is a sinkhole?
The United States Geological Service says that they are holes that form when the ground beneath can no longer support the land surface. They may be caused by rain and surface water seeping into the ground, causing erosion.
Photo: L. Rome/ National Park Service