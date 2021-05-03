Feedback

Puyallup Man Accused Of Shooting His Son's Girlfriend

By Zuri Anderson

May 3, 2021

A man with dementia was taken into custody after police said he shot his son's girlfriend in Northwest Washington, according to KOMO.

Puyallup Police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. Sunday (May 2) in the 1600 block of 9th Street SW. Authorities said an 85-year-old man and his 55-year-old son were arguing about the date of an upcoming doctor's appointment.

After the argument, police said the man's son went outside to do some yard work. That's when the girlfriend crawled out of the house with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, officials added. Officers said she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities didn't offer any more immediate information on the incident.

Last month, a Pierce County man faced charges for killing his stepfather and hiding his body on a property. A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man at a gas station in Vancouver.

Photo: Getty Images

