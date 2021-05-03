Feedback

Steelers Make Decision On Terrell Edmunds' Future With Team

By Jason Hall

May 3, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly decline the fifth-year option of starting safety Terrell Edmunds.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Steelers have declined the 2022 team option on Edmunds, a former No. 28 overall pick in 2018, which would have guaranteed $6.75 million if exercised.

Pittsburgh needed to make a decision on whether to exercise or decline Edmunds' fifth-year option prior to the league deadline on Monday (May 3.)

Last week, Pittsburgh exercised the option on starting free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was also selected in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft at No. 11 overall by the Miami Dolphins and later traded to the Steelers in exchange for a first-round pick in 2019.

Fitzpatrick has earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors during each of his first two seasons in Pittsburgh. Edmunds, on the other hand, has seen his usage decline to 84% of the Steelers' defensive snaps in 2020, TribLIVE reports.

Still, the 24-year-old safety graded as the NFL's 17th best among 64 safeties who played at least 569 snaps in 2020 and could use the decision as motivation to have a productive year in 2021 as he approaches free agency in the upcoming offseason.

Photo: Getty Images

