Steelers Make Decision On Terrell Edmunds' Future With Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly decline the fifth-year option of starting safety Terrell Edmunds.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Steelers have declined the 2022 team option on Edmunds, a former No. 28 overall pick in 2018, which would have guaranteed $6.75 million if exercised.

Pittsburgh needed to make a decision on whether to exercise or decline Edmunds' fifth-year option prior to the league deadline on Monday (May 3.)

Last week, Pittsburgh exercised the option on starting free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was also selected in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft at No. 11 overall by the Miami Dolphins and later traded to the Steelers in exchange for a first-round pick in 2019.