Britney Spears Slams Documentaries About Her Life In Lengthy Post

By Regina Star

May 4, 2021

Britney Spears is setting the record straight on all the “hypocritical” documentaries being made about her life.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared Monday (May 3), the superstar sounded off on all the “negative” press her name has been attached to surrounding her controversial conservatorship since the release of the explosive Framing Britney Spears documentary.

“So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!” Spears started. “These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing 🤔🤔🤔????? Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!”

“Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN,” the “Toxic” star concluded on the subject, diverting her followers’ attention to a video of her happily dancing at home.

Elsewhere in the post, Spears also refuted her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield’s claim that she isn’t in control of her social media posts. To that, the 39-year-old responded: “PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused 😂😂😂 !!! This is my Instagram !!!! PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn’t want you and your crew following me around !!!!”

See Britney Spears' entire Instagram post below.

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears

