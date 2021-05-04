Drake's Son Has The Cutest Reaction To LeBron James' Highlight Reel
By Peyton Blakemore
May 4, 2021
Talk about teaching 'em young! Drake isn't only teaching his son about the game of basketball, he's also making sure he knows about the greatest players to ever play the game.
Early Tuesday morning (May 4), the Canadian rapper shared a video of his three-year-old son, Adonis, reacting to LeBron James' highlight reel. "Oh my God!" the toddler said in complete disbelief as the GOAT made an impressive block. "Did you see that?"
The proud dad appropriately captioned Adonis' reaction video, "OMG 😱."
Drake later shared a clip of Adonis showing off his ball-handling skills on Instagram Story. In the clip, Adonis dribbles the ball before putting it around his back and making an incredible shot into his kiddie basketball hoop.
Last month, Drake posted another video of Adonis putting his basketball skills on display. In a video posted to his Instagram Story, the proud dad showed his son practicing his jump shot with his very own indoor basketball hoop. After sinking his first shot, the three-year-old went on to get two additional buckets, making a smooth three shots in total.
If the toddler's jump shot, and overall ball-handling skills, weren't impressive enough, it should also be noted that Adonis made the shots while his dad's hit "What's Next" played in the background.
