Drake's Son Has The Cutest Reaction To LeBron James' Highlight Reel

Talk about teaching 'em young! Drake isn't only teaching his son about the game of basketball, he's also making sure he knows about the greatest players to ever play the game.

Early Tuesday morning (May 4), the Canadian rapper shared a video of his three-year-old son, Adonis, reacting to LeBron James' highlight reel. "Oh my God!" the toddler said in complete disbelief as the GOAT made an impressive block. "Did you see that?"

The proud dad appropriately captioned Adonis' reaction video, "OMG 😱."

Drake later shared a clip of Adonis showing off his ball-handling skills on Instagram Story. In the clip, Adonis dribbles the ball before putting it around his back and making an incredible shot into his kiddie basketball hoop.