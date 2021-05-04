JOB OPPORTUNITY: Arizona Is Experiencing A Lifeguard Shortage

Summer is right around the corner and many will be hitting up all the area pools and waterparks.

Turns out, there may be a bit of a problem with that.

FOX 10 Phoenix reported that Arizona is experiencing a lifeguard shortage just as the demand for them is higher than ever with hotter temperatures in the near future.

So why should you consider becoming a lifeguard?

Lifeguard Jocelyn Ramey said, "I really value the first responder aspects and always being on my toes, as well as enforcing the rules and keeping our members safe."

Wyatt Werneth with the American Lifeguard Association explained the shortage. "309,000 pools that we're trying to facilitate with the shortage here and this is a task trying to get these guys out, try to get them trained and get them ready to go. It's really kind of slowing things down for everyone getting back to normal," Werneth said.

In order to become a lifeguard, you'll need to get certified. This requires 30 hours of training and a swim test.

You can train for free at pool centers, like Life Time.

Photo: Getty Images