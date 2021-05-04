Feedback

JOB OPPORTUNITY: Arizona Is Experiencing A Lifeguard Shortage

By Ginny Reese

May 4, 2021

Wet'n'Wild Opens In Sydney

Summer is right around the corner and many will be hitting up all the area pools and waterparks.

Turns out, there may be a bit of a problem with that.

FOX 10 Phoenix reported that Arizona is experiencing a lifeguard shortage just as the demand for them is higher than ever with hotter temperatures in the near future.

So why should you consider becoming a lifeguard?

Lifeguard Jocelyn Ramey said, "I really value the first responder aspects and always being on my toes, as well as enforcing the rules and keeping our members safe."

Wyatt Werneth with the American Lifeguard Association explained the shortage. "309,000 pools that we're trying to facilitate with the shortage here and this is a task trying to get these guys out, try to get them trained and get them ready to go. It's really kind of slowing things down for everyone getting back to normal," Werneth said.

In order to become a lifeguard, you'll need to get certified. This requires 30 hours of training and a swim test.

You can train for free at pool centers, like Life Time.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About JOB OPPORTUNITY: Arizona Is Experiencing A Lifeguard Shortage

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.