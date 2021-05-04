Feedback

Michigan Restaurant Known For 1,800-Pound Burger Offers $2,000 Hiring Bonus

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 4, 2021

A Michigan restaurant, known for being home to one of the World’s Largest Burgers, is dishing out a big chunk of change in hopes to fix its employee shortage. 

Mallie’s Sports Grill and Bar in Southgate, Michigan is offering a $2,000 hiring bonus for a full-time line cook and a $1,000 bonus for a part-time cook, according to MLive

Owner Steve Mallie said the $2,000 is not a signing bonus but will be given out in quarterly installments. 

After having to shut down twice during the pandemic, Mallie believes stimulus checks and expanded unemployment are just a few reasons why a lot of restaurants are now short-staffed. He said “I used to be able to post on Facebook that we were hiring for a position and get an immediate response. Multiple responses. Recently, in this pandemic era, I post and I get zero responses.” 

Mallie also stated business is steady, with Michigan restaurants now able to operate at 50% capacity. 

If you’re not looking for employment but are intrigued by oversized food portions, a 1,800-pound burger is not the only large item on their menu. At Mallie’s Sports Grill and Bar, you can also find a 2-pound taco, 10-pound burger, a colossal Sundae, and gallon-sized alcoholic beverages. 

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Michigan Restaurant Known For 1,800-Pound Burger Offers $2,000 Hiring Bonus

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.