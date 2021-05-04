Michigan Restaurant Known For 1,800-Pound Burger Offers $2,000 Hiring Bonus

A Michigan restaurant, known for being home to one of the World’s Largest Burgers, is dishing out a big chunk of change in hopes to fix its employee shortage.

Mallie’s Sports Grill and Bar in Southgate, Michigan is offering a $2,000 hiring bonus for a full-time line cook and a $1,000 bonus for a part-time cook, according to MLive

Owner Steve Mallie said the $2,000 is not a signing bonus but will be given out in quarterly installments.

After having to shut down twice during the pandemic, Mallie believes stimulus checks and expanded unemployment are just a few reasons why a lot of restaurants are now short-staffed. He said “I used to be able to post on Facebook that we were hiring for a position and get an immediate response. Multiple responses. Recently, in this pandemic era, I post and I get zero responses.”

Mallie also stated business is steady, with Michigan restaurants now able to operate at 50% capacity.

If you’re not looking for employment but are intrigued by oversized food portions, a 1,800-pound burger is not the only large item on their menu. At Mallie’s Sports Grill and Bar, you can also find a 2-pound taco, 10-pound burger, a colossal Sundae, and gallon-sized alcoholic beverages.

