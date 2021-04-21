San Antonio Theater Chain Is Giving New Employees $1,000 Bonus

A San Antonio movie theater chain is hoping a little extra cash will attract new employees.

Santikos Entertainment is offering a signing bonus up to $1,000 depending on the position, the company announced on Tuesday.

The company is mainly looking for people to add to its culinary team. Line cooks will make $12 an hour and will receive the $1,000 bonus after working 90 days. Signing bonuses are also offered for management positions.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older to apply. A full list of available jobs can be found at the Santikos website.

Business is improving for the movie theater industry after it was sidelined by the pandemic. Now, more theaters are opening their doors as people feel more comfortable enough to start going out again.

Five of Santikos theaters in the San Antonio area are open full time while three are only open on the weekend. The location at Loop 1604 and Bandera Road remains closed.

CEO Tim Handren said things are looking up as more places reopen and resume normal operations, according to KENS5.

SeaWorld is also hiring in San Antonio. In February, the company said it would offer $200 signing bonuses for certain positions.

Photo: Getty Images