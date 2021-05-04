Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot At In Atlanta, Details Revealed

Quando Rondo and his crew were the victims of a shooting that left one member of his entourage wounded.

According to TMZ, early Sunday morning, around 3:20 a.m., in Blackshear, Georgia, Quando and his crew were in a parking lot off the highway when they were caught in a hail of gunfire. Law enforcement sources told the outlet, the shooter opened fire from across the road or from the highway. The incident reportedly occurred 10 minutes away from the nightclub where Quando performed hours earlier.

Sources also told TMZ, police don't believe any bullets hit Quando, who was in the parking lot before the shooting, since he was not at the scene when cops arrived. One member of Quando's crew was shot in the hand and reportedly received treatment at a nearby hospital.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident.

Back in November, Quando’s crew was reportedly involved in the fatal shooting of King Von outside of an Atlanta nightclub. One of Quando's associates, Timothy Leeks, was arrested and charged with felony murder for the incident.

Photo: Getty Images