Social Media Reacts To Tom Brady's Kentucky Derby Outfit

Tom Brady's Kentucky Derby outfit has received plenty of attention.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion sported a suit, dark sunglasses and hat to the annual horse racing event, which serves as the first leg of the triple crown, and the internet couldn't get enough of it.

Many Twitter users acknowledged the similarities between Brady's Kentucky Derby fit and the outfit worn by Judge Doom, the arch villain character played by Christopher Lloyd in the 1988 Disney animated classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit, as well as other television and film villains.

"Tom Brady is dressed like he’s going to kill Roger Rabbit and the rest of Toontown," CNN media reporter Frank Pallotta tweeted.