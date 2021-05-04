Social Media Reacts To Tom Brady's Kentucky Derby Outfit
By Jason Hall
May 4, 2021
Tom Brady's Kentucky Derby outfit has received plenty of attention.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion sported a suit, dark sunglasses and hat to the annual horse racing event, which serves as the first leg of the triple crown, and the internet couldn't get enough of it.
Many Twitter users acknowledged the similarities between Brady's Kentucky Derby fit and the outfit worn by Judge Doom, the arch villain character played by Christopher Lloyd in the 1988 Disney animated classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit, as well as other television and film villains.
"Tom Brady is dressed like he’s going to kill Roger Rabbit and the rest of Toontown," CNN media reporter Frank Pallotta tweeted.
Tom Brady is dressed like he’s going to kill Roger Rabbit and the rest of Toontown. pic.twitter.com/du0kQQm94i— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) May 1, 2021
Popular Twitter user CJ Fogler tweeted, "Tom Brady looks like a guy tired of encountering Indiana Jones while he is hunting for artifacts."
Tom Brady looks like a guy tired of encountering Indiana Jones while he is hunting for artifacts pic.twitter.com/KjIXhqos7y— CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 1, 2021
Here are several other notable comparisons made from Brady's Kentucky Derby fit.
Tom Brady looks like a villain in an Air Bud movie who just watched Bud make a basket and save the local community center from being turned into a Louis Vuitton pic.twitter.com/TBqO0qOCD3— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) May 2, 2021
Tom Brady looking like he’s a menace to toontown pic.twitter.com/6pWNQRElPz— italien feeld (@julianfeeld) May 2, 2021
Every time I see Tom Brady’s Kentucky Derby look pic.twitter.com/SCenPDEMQA— Kelly D is 90% Covid Antibodies (@KellDA) May 2, 2021
Tom Brady and Jim Carrey look awfully alike. #kentuckyderby2021 pic.twitter.com/JmSM1AlJ49— Dennis Poulette (@drpoulette) May 1, 2021
Tom Brady at the Derby is rocking the Judge Doom vibe from who framed roger rabbit... pic.twitter.com/XWBV89ADlM— Paul Phillips 🥯 (@BlueFlameBlues) May 1, 2021
Brady finished Super Bowl LV with 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017.)
The victory was Brady's first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after joining the franchise in March following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.
The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
Photo: Getty Images