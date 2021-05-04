This Scottsdale Company Is Looking To Hire 100+ Employees

Here's another job opportunity for ya!

Great Wold Lodge is looking to hire many new employees, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

The lodge in Scottsdale will add about 120 new employees to the team. There will be a hiring event on Tuesday, May 4th.

General Manager Brian Johnson said, "Not only do we have great wages but we have training programs and development programs where you can start a career."

The lodge will be hiring lifeguards, housekeepers, and food and beverage workers.

According to Johnson, the jobs have tons of room for growth and advancement. He explained, "Many years ago I started as a dishwasher. Here I am the general manager, so the opportunities for people are just great."

The company offers competitive wages, benefits, and time off.

Johnson explained the safety protocols at the hiring event. He said, "We’ll also be following our safety standards. Masks will be required, we will do social distancing and we will have sanitation stations for hands so we can follow proper protocols."

Click here to make an appointment for an interview. They will also accept a small number of walk-ins.

Photo: Getty Images