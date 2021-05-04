Woman Found Alive In Utah Canyon After Going Missing 5 Months Ago

A Utah woman who went missing more than five months ago was found alive, reported FOX 13 Salt Lake City.

The 47-year-old woman was reported missing months ago when U.S. Forest Service employees notices her vehicle in a parking lot on November 25, 2020. Her identity is being withheld at the moment.

Search teams looked for the woman when she went missing, but according to police, there was no reason to believe that she was in danger.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said:

"All we had was her car down here in this parking lot, some of her personal items in that car and the campsite up here — all of which had appeared to have been unused for an extended period of time and no evidence that she was still here."

This past weekend, she was found.

Sgt. Cannon said:

"They sent the drone up, and apparently on one of its first passes, the drone crashed. So they went up looking for the drone that had crashed, and in doing that, they came across another small campsite where there was a tent. As they’re looking at this, the zipper of the tent unzipped and this woman who we had identified the previous year in November and December of last year sticks her head out."

Police said the woman was in rough physical shape. She said she survived by rationing her food as well as living on stream water, moss, and grass.

An evaluation with the sheriff's office suggests the woman may be suffering from a mental illness.

If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, visit Hope4Utah.

Photo: Getty Images