Austin's DWI Dude Sentenced To Prison For Ripping Off Colombian Narcos

The Austin attorney known as the DWI Dude is headed to prison for scamming Colombian narcos.

Jamie Balagia, 65, was sentenced on Monday to 15 1/2 years in prison after he was previously found guilty of of conspiracy to commit money laundering, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice, the Dallas Morning News reported.

He was also found guilty of violating the Kingpin Act for accepting money from known drug traffickers.

Prosecutors say Balagia worked with a Colombian lawyer and a private investigator to steal more than $1.5 million from Colombian cocaine traffickers. Balagia promised the drug lords that he's be able to have their criminal charges dropped or reduced by bribing U.S. government officials.

There were no bribes and Balagia's group pocketed the money.

“This defendant and his group were running a scam on drug dealers — some of the biggest drug dealers in the world. Fortunately for him, these drug dealers chose to turn him into the FBI rather than handle it any other way," former U.S. Attorney Joe Brown said earlier in the trial.

Balagia still claims that he's innocent and was duped by his partners.

Balagia was an oddball figure around Central Texas who was known for his long white hair and beard. He frequently drove around in a camper with his face and slogan "Busted? Call the Dude!” on it. He unsuccessfully ran for Texas attorney general in 2014 as a libertarian.

