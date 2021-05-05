Billie Eilish Breaks Her Own Instagram Record In Just Two Days

If you recently liked Billie Eilish's Instagram photos from her British Vogue cover, you just helped the singer make history!

On Tuesday (May 5), the 19-year-old singer took to Instagram to post some additional pin-up style photos from her photoshoot and has thus broken the internet... again.

The first photo she posted is a headshot featuring a custom-made pink Gucci bra and top and it's safe to say fans absolutely loved it.

The post racked up more than one million likes in under five minutes breaking the previously held record by… you guessed it… Billie Eilish.