Billie Eilish Breaks Her Own Instagram Record In Just Two Days
By Lindsey Smith
May 5, 2021
If you recently liked Billie Eilish's Instagram photos from her British Vogue cover, you just helped the singer make history!
On Tuesday (May 5), the 19-year-old singer took to Instagram to post some additional pin-up style photos from her photoshoot and has thus broken the internet... again.
The first photo she posted is a headshot featuring a custom-made pink Gucci bra and top and it's safe to say fans absolutely loved it.
The post racked up more than one million likes in under five minutes breaking the previously held record by… you guessed it… Billie Eilish.
Eilish replaced herself in just a few days for having the record of reaching one million likes the fastest on the social media platform. Previously, she held the record after posting the magazine cover over the weekend.
She took to her Instagram stories to post a short video laughing while saying, “I did it again!” and uploaded a fan's post with the news to her Stories.
If that's not enough, her platinum blonde hair reveal has become the third most-liked photo EVER on Instagram. A photo from the shoot featuring the "Your Power" singer decked out in a trench coat and corset has now become the fourth most-liked post of all time on Instagram.
Eilish not only made a statement with these photos, but it's also the first time we've ever seen her mysterious tattoo that she previously said it would remain hidden.
Eilish's new album, Happier Than Ever, will be out July 30 and have 16 songs.
Billie Eilish is nominated for 4 iHeartRadio Music Awards this year. The eighth annual awards show will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
Photo: Kelia Anne MacCluskey