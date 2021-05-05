Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Says He's Game Ready After Horrific Ankle Injury

Dak Prescott says he's ready to play.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback went on the record on Tuesday, May 4, about returning to the field after a gruesome ankle injury ended his 2020 season.

"I'm close. I can go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful," Prescott said. "There's no doubt that when I need to be successful and when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I'll do exactly that and the time will be right."

Prescott fractured his ankle in an October game against the New York Giants and has had two surgeries to repair it. Asides from rehabbing his ankle, the star QB signed a $160 million, 4-year contract extension that came with a record breaking $66 million signing bonus this off season.