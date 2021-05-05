Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Says He's Game Ready After Horrific Ankle Injury
By Anna Gallegos
May 5, 2021
Dak Prescott says he's ready to play.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback went on the record on Tuesday, May 4, about returning to the field after a gruesome ankle injury ended his 2020 season.
"I'm close. I can go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful," Prescott said. "There's no doubt that when I need to be successful and when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I'll do exactly that and the time will be right."
Prescott fractured his ankle in an October game against the New York Giants and has had two surgeries to repair it. Asides from rehabbing his ankle, the star QB signed a $160 million, 4-year contract extension that came with a record breaking $66 million signing bonus this off season.
Here is video of Dak Prescott talking about how healthy he is from his injured ankle. pic.twitter.com/iUa8QjgMcr— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) May 4, 2021
Cowboys training camp starts in July, and Prescott participating in on-field work will be a sign that the team also believes he's ready.
Prescott's quotes on Tuesday came from when he was announcing his latest venture. The Louisiana native now owns a 20% stake in Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a Louisiana-based restaurant with locations in DFW.
He celebrated his new partnership by giving back to the community. He joined the faith-based nonprofit OurCalling to help pass out meals to the homeless for two hours.
“Your community is everything. It’s your support system. That’s the people that pick you up when you’re down, help you get through adversity, and I think there’s no better place than right here that just exemplifies that," Prescott told the Dallas Morning News.
"People that obviously have had hardships in their life, and OurCalling does an amazing job of lending their hand out. Just to join hands with them and present my services and support, let everyone know here, I support them. ... They can always count on me to do my part in making this community better.”
More video of Dak Prescott handing out meals in East Dallas, doing what he can to help those in need, along with Walk-On’s and OurCalling. pic.twitter.com/Dl3n0LAGsp— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 4, 2021
Photo: Getty Images