George Jung, Smuggler Portrayed By Johnny Depp In 'Blow', Dead At 78

"Boston" George Jung, the famed cocaine smuggler portrayed by Johnny Depp in the film Blow, died on Wednesday at the age of 78.

Jung's Instagram account shared a post announcing his death Wednesday (May 5) morning in his hometown of Weymouth, Massachusetts.

"R.I.P. #georgejung Passed passed away this morning in his hometown of #weymouth #massachusetts #bostongeorge #the last #outlaw," the caption read along with a photo of Jung smoking a cigarette.

Jung's Twitter account also posted the following message in relation to news of his passing Wednesday morning: "May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face, and the winds of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars. 1942-2021."