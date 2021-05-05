George Jung, Smuggler Portrayed By Johnny Depp In 'Blow', Dead At 78
By Jason Hall
May 5, 2021
"Boston" George Jung, the famed cocaine smuggler portrayed by Johnny Depp in the film Blow, died on Wednesday at the age of 78.
Jung's Instagram account shared a post announcing his death Wednesday (May 5) morning in his hometown of Weymouth, Massachusetts.
"R.I.P. #georgejung Passed passed away this morning in his hometown of #weymouth #massachusetts #bostongeorge #the last #outlaw," the caption read along with a photo of Jung smoking a cigarette.
Jung's Twitter account also posted the following message in relation to news of his passing Wednesday morning: "May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face, and the winds of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars. 1942-2021."
TMZ reports the cause of Jung's death is currently unknown but the 78-year-old did recently experience liver and kidney failure and had been in home hospice care since the past weekend.
Jung was responsible for his role in the Medellin Cartel helping drug lord Pablo Escobar smuggle cocaine into the United States.
Business Insider reports Escobar's cartel was responsible for distributing 80% of the world's cocaine for a weekly profit of $420 million at the height of its popularity in the 1980s.
Jung served a 20-year prison sentence for his role in the drug distribution before being released in 2014 and later imprisoned again two years later for violating parole.
Jung was the subject of a 1993 book, Blow: How a Small-Town Boy Made $100 Million with the Medellin Cocaine Cartel and Lost It All, which was eventually turned into the 2001 film Blow starring Depp.
