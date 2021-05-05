Here's What Brett Favre Claims Aaron Rodgers Told Him About NFL Future

If there's anyone who understands Aaron Rodgers' current situation with the Green Bay Packers, it's Brett Favre.

Like Rodgers, an aging Favre was still among the NFL's best quarterbacks when the Packers selected his presumed replacement in the first-round of the NFL Draft. That quarterback was, of course, Rodgers himself, leading to an eventual publicized split between Favre and Green Bay after 16 seasons.

But things have seemingly improved over recent years between Favre and the franchise, with the former Super Bowl champion returning to Lambeau Field to have his number his retired in 2015, among numerous other appearances.

Favre's relationship with Rodgers has also seemed positive in recent years -- despite a possible perceived rift during Favre's departure -- with the two appearing together during those Packers ceremonies and, according to Favre, texting about Rodgers' NFL future, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports.

During an appearance alongside Jason Wilde and former teammate Mark Tauscher, Favre claims he reached out to Rodgers and joked about his former replacement joining the New Orleans Saints amid reports that the reigning NFL MVP was "disgruntled" with the Packers organization.

“Hey, am I going to see you playing for the Saints this year.” Favre said he asked Rodgers, who he claims responded with: “Hey buddy, I don’t believe that’s going to happen. . . . Thanks for checking on me. I’ll touch base with you after this is all over.”

It's unlikely that if Rodgers did get traded it would be to the Saints who, like the Packers, are an NFC contender, despite possible uncertainty over whether Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill will successfully replace recently retired starter Drew Brees.

It's also still up to the Packers, who Favre acknowledged are once again facing a similar situation to the one he was involved in 13 years prior, to make a trade with the star quarterback despite publicly denying any interest in doing so.

"They were willing to trade me," Favre said via Demovsky. "It sounds like now the Packers are not willing to trade Aaron. It's a tug of war. It's similar but different."