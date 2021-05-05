Louisville Dog Once Left For Dead Named 'Ambassador Of Compassion'

Life hasn't always been kind to Ethan.

The cane corso mix was underweight and dying when he was abandoned outside the Kentucky Humane Society in January. Thanks to vets, volunteers, and social media followers cheering him on, the once broken dog relearned to walk and became well enough to find a forever home.

Now, Ethan is no longer a dog with a sad backstory, but a dog with a job.

The Kentucky Derby Festival and representatives from the Mayor’s Give A Day celebration of volunteerism officially named Ethan an Ambassador of Compassion on Tuesday.

“Ethan has captured not only this town but the world," said Matt Gibson with the Kentucky Derby Festival.

A whole community has sprung up around Ethan since he was found on that January day. His story of survival has become a source of inspiration for people within and outside of Louisville.

"Through his story and his recovery and his strength, they've now sent me notes saying they've been able to pick themselves up and put their lives back together," Ethan's owner Jeff Callaway told WDRB. "And it's just an amazing testament to a little dog that was found out here in the parking lot that he is changing lives like that."

Ethan has also helped bring in thousands of donations for the Kentucky Humane Society after his story was picked up by People magazine, Yahoo News, and blogs for animal lovers.

Ethan is now healthy and thriving with his new family. Asides from the new title, the pup also got plenty of treats, toys, and even an official Kentucky Derby Festival bowtie.