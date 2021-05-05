Saweetie Talks What She Learned After Quavo Split: 'The World Doesn’t Stop'

Saweetie isn't interested in dwelling on the past.

In the latest issue of W Magazine, the 27-year-old rapper opened up about moving forward after heartbreak following her breakup with fellow rapper, Quavo.

“I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody,” Saweetie told the mag. “And it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photo shoot. I was like, I can deal with all this later.”

“Work is what I love most,” she added. “What separates the greats from the pack is endurance. And resilience."

According to W Magazine, Saweetie sent her now-infamous breakup tweet, in which she announced her split from Quavo, while getting her makeup done for the W photo shoot. "I could give my attention to something that could drain me or I could focus on what would empower me," she explained. "And that is this shoot.”