Saweetie Talks What She Learned After Quavo Split: 'The World Doesn’t Stop'
By Peyton Blakemore
May 5, 2021
Saweetie isn't interested in dwelling on the past.
In the latest issue of W Magazine, the 27-year-old rapper opened up about moving forward after heartbreak following her breakup with fellow rapper, Quavo.
“I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody,” Saweetie told the mag. “And it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photo shoot. I was like, I can deal with all this later.”
“Work is what I love most,” she added. “What separates the greats from the pack is endurance. And resilience."
According to W Magazine, Saweetie sent her now-infamous breakup tweet, in which she announced her split from Quavo, while getting her makeup done for the W photo shoot. "I could give my attention to something that could drain me or I could focus on what would empower me," she explained. "And that is this shoot.”
“I have goals,” Saweetie continued. “In quarantine, I did a lot of mood-boarding. I had mood boards for fashion, music, and lifestyle. Lifestyle would be, what kind of cars do I want to have? What kind of house? When do I want to have kids? If I want to be a fashion girl, how far do I go with that? If you want to be successful, you have to be detailed in life.”
Saweetie went on to share that one of her goals is to reach a net worth of $900 million. “I look at Rihanna. I look at Kylie [Jenner]. I look at all the girls who are working in the worlds that I’m in. I kind of averaged out the money between all these women I admire, and 900 million is the number," she said. "So if I’m having a bad day, I’m just like, 900 million, girl! Go!”
The Cali-rapper also shared details about her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, saying, “The world is going to be shocked by my new music."
"From now on, I think they’re going to be shocked by everything I do," she said. "Shocked in a good way. Shocked in a way that makes the world pay attention.”
Saweetie announced her split from Quavo in March, writing on Twitter, "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."
Her statement also addressed the lavish gifts Quavo had previously gifted her. "Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women," she wrote. "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation."
Photo: Getty Images