String Of Lights Flying Over Pacific Northwest Spark UFO Questions

A string of strange lights flew over the Pacific Northwest Tuesday night (May 4), prompting many of its residents to wonder about what they are.

Many people, from Seattle to Portland, flocked to social media to share photos and videos of the dazzling phenomenon. Users as far north as Vancouver, Canada were capturing the incident. The most popular suggestion was a line of UFOs skirting across the night sky. One person even suggested if it was a formation of planes flying by.

"Did anybody else just see this pass through the sky at a measured pace in Portland Oregon? Looked like 20 jetliners all in formation," one user wrote. One person even wondered if it was "a secret black budget government craft."