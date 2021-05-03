Feedback

VIDEO: Mysterious Orbs Of Light Seen Skirting Across Florida Yard

By Zuri Anderson

May 3, 2021

Mysterious phenomena has been happening across the United States lately. Whether its astrological events like a meteor or UFOs disrupting daily commutes, there's no shortage of speculation in the modern day.

One video captured at a Florida home over the weekend will add fuel to that fire. FOX 35 received security camera footage from William Fuentes, which caught a strange occurrence in the yard at his Palm Coast home.

The video shows two strange orbs of light lingering around a palm tree before it darts off into the night, leaving ring-shaped trails in their wake. There's no word on what these things could be, either.

Last month, a former U.S. intelligence official claims the federal government has evidence of UFOs. As these otherworldly objects continue to penetrate the public conscience with a little validation, who knows how closer we are to learning about these occurrences.

Photo: Getty Images

