Tristan Thompson Responds To Cheating Claims, Threatens Lawsuit
By Peyton Blakemore
May 5, 2021
Tristan Thompson is vehemently denying the cheating claims against him.
According to TMZ, the NBA star has hired famed Hollywood attorney Marty Singer to fire off a cease and desist letter to Sydney Chase, the woman who recently claimed she had sex with Tristan since he got back with his on-again-off-again girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.
“It is obvious that you are a liar,” the letter reads before mentioning the alleged salacious texts Sydney claims to have received from Tristan. "Your claim that you had a relationship with Mr. Thompson is pure fiction. The purported texts you claim exist are equally fictitious, and they put words in my client’s mouth that he never said that are contrary to his thoughts and feelings. This is defamatory.”
Tristan's attorney additionally sent a cease and desist letter to Adam 22, host of a podcast that Sydney initially shared the cheating accusations.
“Yeah, we got a cease-and-desist and deleted it,” Adam told Page Six. “Honestly, I wouldn’t have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship.”
Sydney also responded to Tristan's legal threat, saying, per TMZ, "Let this be a lesson to not let anyone no matter the money or fame they have, to shut you down or tarnish your name."
@sydneychasexo
Yes the Tristan rumors are true... @haydenxrichelle @phonehomebabyet♬ Passionfruit - Drake
Last month, Sydney went viral after she claimed she hooked up with Tristan in January. “It was a peek-a-boo d***, but, baby, it was good,” Sydney said when asked about her intimate time with Tristan. "I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore." She went on to claim that they have "hung out" on multiple occasions.
Shortly after the interview, Sydney posted a TikTok titled, "Yes the Tristan rumors are true..." in which she apologized for speaking about Tristan's personal life on the podcast, but claimed she was telling the truth.
"In this interview, I was asked a question by my friend Hayden which I answered honestly," she began. "However I did disclose personal information about Tristan which I do apologize for because that's not okay and I shouldn't have done that... However me answering the question about our past relations, that is true."
"We did have past relations I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things," Sydney continued before sharing additional details about her alleged relationship with Tristan. "In the interview, things got misconstrued while we were drinking. [I] first met [Tristan] in November 11 to be exact and that's when everything started."
She added, "And then the last time we had contact - besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview - was the day after his daughter's birthday party [in April] when he just got back home from Boston."
