Tristan Thompson Responds To Cheating Claims, Threatens Lawsuit

Tristan Thompson is vehemently denying the cheating claims against him.

According to TMZ, the NBA star has hired famed Hollywood attorney Marty Singer to fire off a cease and desist letter to Sydney Chase, the woman who recently claimed she had sex with Tristan since he got back with his on-again-off-again girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

“It is obvious that you are a liar,” the letter reads before mentioning the alleged salacious texts Sydney claims to have received from Tristan. "Your claim that you had a relationship with Mr. Thompson is pure fiction. The purported texts you claim exist are equally fictitious, and they put words in my client’s mouth that he never said that are contrary to his thoughts and feelings. This is defamatory.”

Tristan's attorney additionally sent a cease and desist letter to Adam 22, host of a podcast that Sydney initially shared the cheating accusations.

“Yeah, we got a cease-and-desist and deleted it,” Adam told Page Six. “Honestly, I wouldn’t have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship.”

Sydney also responded to Tristan's legal threat, saying, per TMZ, "Let this be a lesson to not let anyone no matter the money or fame they have, to shut you down or tarnish your name."