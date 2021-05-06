$100,000 Worth Of Equipment Stolen From Construction Sites In Snohomish

Authorities are looking for a thief who stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from various construction sites in Snohomish County, according to Q13 FOX.

Surveillance video shows the suspect's activity from Sunday night (May 2) into Monday morning (May 3) in a rural area of Marysville. Investigators said five different companies were affected in total.

"He was wearing a distinctive hat an Oakland A's hat, which he dropped on the property," Detective Joe Belleme said, who is with the Marysville Police Department. Since investigators have scant information on the thief's physical description, they're hoping the equipment they stole can help them.

"It’s really high-end equipment, very unique and a large quantity of it, Belleme said. Police also noted that two ATV-like vehicles were taken after three got stuck in the mud.

Some of the businesses said they were devastated over this setback after a troubling year. Some were even in the midst of projects when the burglaries happened.

"It is definitely a curveball, showing up after the weekend just trying to gear up for work on Monday and you guys have been cleared out," said Garrett Schubert, project manager of Riverside Steel, a family-owned construction company. "It’s a lot of emotions ... What do we do? What’s our plan moving forward? How do we bounce back from this?"

Officials are also offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Photo: Getty Images