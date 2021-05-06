Feedback

$150,000 Powerball Goes To Michigan Woman Who Played Same Numbers For Years

By Kelly Fisher

May 6, 2021

Talk about a major pay-off.

Vera Giglio, 87, has been playing the same set of numbers for years. Now, the Grosse Pointe Shores woman scored a $150,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Giglio finally matched the four white balls and the Powerball in the March 27 drawing, earning her the $50,000 prize and multiplying it to $150,000. She played with the numbers 06-14-38-39-65 PB: 06, according to a press release from the Michigan Lottery issued Thursday (May 6).

“I have been playing the same set of numbers every week for years,” said the 87-year-old Giglio in the press release. “I checked the winning numbers in the newspaper the following day and recognized them right away. It was very exciting!”

The winning ticket came from Moonlite Party Store, at 33452 Harper Avenue in Clinton Township.

Giglio claimed her prize at the Lottery headquarters and plans to pay bills with her winnings.

Giglio is one of many lucky winners of the Michigan Lottery. Last month, for example, the Lottery announced that a Midland County man who lost everything in record-breaking floods last year won the $2 million Lucky 7’s instant game.

Lottery players can buy $2 Powerball plays at retailers and at MichiganLottery.com, according to the release. Powerball drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.

