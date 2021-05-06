Aaron Rodgers Offered Free Food & Drink For Life If He Stays With Packers

With all of the uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers sticking with the Green Bay Packers, a Wisconsin restaurant is taking matters into their own hands with an offer they're hoping the NFL quarterback can't refuse.

Mr. Brews Taphouse proposed that Rodgers and his fiancee Shailene Woodley will receive free food and beer for life IF Rodgers continues his career and retires with the Packers.

According to the Green Bay Press Gazette, Mr. Brews founder and CEO Steve Day said in a news release, “Not only is he coming off yet another MVP season, but he is the face of our beloved franchise. We aren’t in a position to renegotiate his contract, but we can offer him and Shailene a delicious meal and great brews whenever they like. Come on, Aaron, please stay.”

With 15 different locations in four states and nine gourmet burgers to pick from, Day is hoping his pitch to Rodgers could persuade him to stay in Green Bay.