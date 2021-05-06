Feedback

Aaron Rodgers Offered Free Food & Drink For Life If He Stays With Packers

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 6, 2021

Divisional Round - Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

With all of the uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers sticking with the Green Bay Packers, a Wisconsin restaurant is taking matters into their own hands with an offer they're hoping the NFL quarterback can't refuse.

Mr. Brews Taphouse proposed that Rodgers and his fiancee Shailene Woodley will receive free food and beer for life IF Rodgers continues his career and retires with the Packers.

According to the Green Bay Press Gazette, Mr. Brews founder and CEO Steve Day said in a news release, “Not only is he coming off yet another MVP season, but he is the face of our beloved franchise. We aren’t in a position to renegotiate his contract, but we can offer him and Shailene a delicious meal and great brews whenever they like. Come on, Aaron, please stay.”

With 15 different locations in four states and nine gourmet burgers to pick from, Day is hoping his pitch to Rodgers could persuade him to stay in Green Bay.

Hey Aaron Rodgers, don’t leave us. 🥺 We haven’t even called last round yet. Stay a while and we’ll serve you free...

Posted by Mr Brews Taphouse on Friday, April 30, 2021

Rumors spiked last week about Rodgers not wanting to return to the Packers organization, and it remains unclear if he will stay or be traded during this offseason.

Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005. He led the team to a Super Bowl title in February of 2011 and has won the league MVP award in 2011, 2014, and 2020.

Photo: Getty Images

