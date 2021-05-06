Alabama Trooper Facing Child Rape Charges Hid Prior Allegations, FBI Firing

An Alabama state trooper accused of raping an 11-year-old girl is reported to have hidden a string of sexual misconduct allegations and his previous FBI termination when he was hired by the state agency.

The Associated Press reports Christopher Bauer, 41, was suspended without pay and eventually fired from the FBI's New Orleans office in late 2018 amid allegations by a co-worker who claimed he raped her at knifepoint.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency claims it conducted a "full and thorough" investigation into Bauer's background before hiring him as a trooper in 2019 and found that "no derogatory comments were uncovered by former employers."

The AP reports Bauer was hired with the apparent help of a fake bureau letter that scrubbed the allegations from his record and indicated that he was still employed by the FBI, showing no reference of being dismissed or forced to resign due to disciplinary action, prior to being hired by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The agency's credentialing commission provided the AP with a copy of a letter -- believed to be sent from FBI headquarters -- that fails to reference Bauer's termination and claims he provided "creditable service" for a decade and was "eligible for rehire."

“The letter is not legitimate,” the FBI said in a statement issued to the AP on Wednesday (May 5.) Bureau officials would not say who they believe forged the letter.

Bauer was charged with sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12 in Montgomery, Alabama last week and remained jailed Wednesday on a $105,000 bail.

Photo: Montgomery County Detention Center/Associated Press