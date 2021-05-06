Harry Styles Passionately Kisses Emma Corrin On The Set Of 'My Policeman'

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin look so good together in their new drama.

The “Golden” musician and the Crown star were photographed in the heat of the moment while shooting a steamy scene for their forthcoming film, My Policeman. Earlier this week, several photos surfaced online showing the 27-year-old crooner locking lips with the 25-year-old actress, who plays Styles’ wife in the romantic drama.

Other photos, shared by Page Six, show Corrin — wearing a blue jacket and brown dress — with Styles’ arm draped over her shoulder while she's escorted across the street by the “Adore You” crooner, who is seen sporting a (noticeably) shorter hairstyle and dressed in a dark jacket with matching slacks. (See the pics here.)

According to Deadline, the ‘50s-set queer drama “takes place in the late 1990s, when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home, triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.”

What’s more, My Policeman will supposedly feature sex scenes with Styles, who is described to appear “naked on his own.”

“Harry will be having sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible," a source told The Sun of Styles, who is “really excited about the challenge."

My Policeman is just one of many post-production projects in which Styles is attached to star, as he’s also been spotted shooting scenes for the forthcoming drama, Don’t Worry Darling.

Photo: Getty Images