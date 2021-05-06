Here Are 5 Unique Utah Restaurants You Have To Try

Utah is crawling with amazing restaurants.

According to the National Restaurant Association, the state has over 5,200 restaurants, each bringing its own unique twist.

Some, however, offer more of a unique spin than others.

Here are five unique restaurants that you have to try:

FIVE ALLS

Check out Five Alls if you want to go back to the Renaissance era... you know without the plagues and beheadings. The wait staff is is full costume, and the five-course dinners have a European flair. Check it all out at 1458 Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City.

COMMUNAL

Not only can you get some delicious, locally-sourced food at Communal, but the atmosphere is definitely unlike any other. When you get to the restaurant, you will be seated at a long table with other strangers so that you can get to know one another. Visit the restaurant at 102 North University Avenue in Provo.

CAMPFIRE LOUNGE

At Campfire Lounge, you can get the traditional campfire tinfoil dinner, but in a more sophisticated, adult way. You can choose from a veriety of meats and choose an outdoor fire pit to enjoy your dinner. The best part is the S'mores for dessert! Try it out at 837 East 2100 South in Salt Lake City.

THE VIKING YURT

The Viking Yurt adventure begins with a sleigh ride with incredible sky views, a four-hour dining experience, and a small, cozy atmosphere. Need I say more? Check it out in Park City.

GARAGE ON BECK

Garage on Beck is modeled after a rustic garage. You can not only enjoy some classic roadhouse bar and grill eats, but jam to the live music as well. check it out at 1199 Beck Street in Salt Lake City.