Marc-Andre Fluery Moves Up On NHL All-Time Wins List

By Jason Hall

May 6, 2021

Former Pittsburgh Penguins and current Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fluery moved up on the NHL's all-time wins list during the Golden Knights' victory against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday (May 5) night.

Fleury earned his 490th career win, passing Roberto Luongo for third all-time, trailing only Martin Brodeur (691) and Patrick Roy (551), TribLIVE reports.

The 17-year veteran recorded 26 saves during Vegas' 3-2 win on Wednesday.

“I’m pretty honored to have a chance to play enough and play with such a great team that allowed me to catch him,” said Fleury, who has been splitting time with fellow goaltender Robin Lehner leading up to the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, via TribLIVE.

Fleury needs 61 more wins to tie Roy for second place and 201 to tie Brodeur for first all-time. The 36-year-old has one year remaining on his current contract with the Golden Knights and has a 24-10-0 overall record with a 2.07 goals-against average and .926 save percentage, which remains among the NHL's top goaltenders, in 2021.

Fleury was acquired by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and was instrumental in the franchise's Western Conference Championship victory and Stanley Cup Finals berth during the Golden Knights' inaugural season.

The veteran goaltender had previously spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2003 NHL Draft and was a member of the Pens' Stanley Cup championship teams in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Fleury was also a member of the Canadian Olympic team, which won gold in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Marc-Andre Fluery Moves Up On NHL All-Time Wins List

