Feedback

Oklahoma City Grandmother Attacked Over $15 Debt

By Anna Gallegos

May 6, 2021

A 74-year-old grandmother in Oklahoma City was severely beaten by a woman who wanted $15.

The older woman was at her home near Southeast 44th and Santa Fe on Monday around 9 p.m. when Candace Painter, 37, knocked on her door, KFOR reported.

Painter was looking for the woman's grandson, who allegedly owned her $15.

The woman refused to let Painter inside her home and told her she'd call the police if Painter didn't leave.

Painter became upset and attacked the older woman. She allegedly pushed the older woman down and ripped out part of her hair.

“The woman had cuts and bruises and marks on her that would indicate she was indeed the victim of an assault,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Painter than entered the house to look for the grandson, but she couldn't find him and left, FOX 25 reported.

The grandson was hiding in the backyard and called the police on Painter when she was gone.

Painter faces charges of assault and battery, and burglary/breaking and entering.

The grandmother is expected to recover.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Oklahoma City Grandmother Attacked Over $15 Debt

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.