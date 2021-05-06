Oklahoma City Grandmother Attacked Over $15 Debt

A 74-year-old grandmother in Oklahoma City was severely beaten by a woman who wanted $15.

The older woman was at her home near Southeast 44th and Santa Fe on Monday around 9 p.m. when Candace Painter, 37, knocked on her door, KFOR reported.

Painter was looking for the woman's grandson, who allegedly owned her $15.

The woman refused to let Painter inside her home and told her she'd call the police if Painter didn't leave.

Painter became upset and attacked the older woman. She allegedly pushed the older woman down and ripped out part of her hair.

“The woman had cuts and bruises and marks on her that would indicate she was indeed the victim of an assault,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Painter than entered the house to look for the grandson, but she couldn't find him and left, FOX 25 reported.

The grandson was hiding in the backyard and called the police on Painter when she was gone.

Painter faces charges of assault and battery, and burglary/breaking and entering.

The grandmother is expected to recover.

Photo: Getty Images