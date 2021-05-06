WATCH: Michigan Woman Makes It As Contestant On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Toni Washington has been watching Wheel of Fortune for a long time — now, she’s taking a spin at the wheel herself.

Washington is originally from Detroit and relocated to Los Angeles in 2011. The 2002 University of Michigan grad works in medical sales and teaches dance, has a husband and two daughters, and loves to travel in her free time, according to a Wheel of Fortune press release introducing her.

Washington’s sister, still a Detroiter, roomed with her in college and the two watched the beloved game show often. Now, they still keep their tradition alive by watching — and solving the puzzles — together over the phone, Wheel noted.

“Watching Wheel is one of our favorite sister-bonding activities,” Washington said. “Receiving the invitation to audition was especially rememberable because I’ve always wanted to be on the show.”

Soon, viewers can see her as a contestant on the show as part of the “Inns of New England” week. Washington could win “once-in-a-lifetime” trips or cash prizes, and hopes to travel with any winnings.

Watch for Washington on WDIV (Local 4) at 7 p.m. She’s slated to appear on Friday, May 14.

Photo: © 2021 Quadra Productions, Inc., photographer Carol Kaelson. All rights reserved