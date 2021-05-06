WATCH: Tom Brady Addresses 'Science' Behind Lombardi Trophy Toss In New Ad

Brady had previously addressed the trophy toss during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on March 3, acknowledging the since viral video and admitting he "doesn't remember that quite as well" as others, but pieced together some of the details.

"First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought. It was, 'This seems really fun to do,'" Brady said while laughing. "Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there's a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. ... I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet. I'm so happy that [tight end] Cam [Brate caught it]."

Sources within the Buccaneers organization confirmed to ESPN that the team would have ordered a replacement for the trophy if a mishap had occurred.

True to form, both Brady and Gronkowski enjoyed record-setting performances during Super Bowl LV.

Brady finished the game with 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017.)

Gronkowski led the Buccaneers with six receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns, the first of which set a new NFL record for most postseason touchdowns by a duo, as the 13th between himself and Brady during their lengthy run as teammates.

Brady and Gronkowski, who had previously appeared in five Super Bowls together prior to Sunday's game, connected on an 8-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, which surpassed former San Francisco 49ers Joe Montana and Jerry Rice's previous record of 12.

Brady later connected with Gronkowski on a 17-yard touchdown with 6:05 remaining in the second quarter to extend the Bucs' lead to 14-3 and set the new record at 14 touchdowns.

The duo has now won four Super Bowls together, while Brady -- who won his record-setting fifth Super Bowl MVP on Sunday -- has won seven all-time, the most by an NFL quarterback.

Brady and Gronkowski had previously spent their entire careers on the Patriots prior to reuniting with the Bucs this past offseason.

Both Brady and Gronkowski -- who came out of retirement this past offseason -- both expressed their intention to continue playing next season after the Bucs' win on Sunday night.

