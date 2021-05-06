Waxahachie Dad Risks His Life To Shield His Daughter From Tornado

A Waxahachie dad is being praised for risking his own safety to shield his 5-year-old daughter as a tornado tore through their home on Monday.

Rob Parker's quick thinking kept Paizlee safe when an EF-2 tornado touched down. He wrapped the little girl in a blanket, covered her with his body, and held on tight.

"He had wrapped her in a big blanket. My sister wrapped her head and her body just to make sure if anything did go wrong they would be prepared in that aspect," Blaise Parker, Rob's older daughter, told FOX 4.

The storm absolutely destroyed the family's mobile home near Highway 77. Parker and Paizlee were still inside when the roof collapsed on them.

Strong winds also threw the dad and daughter about 40 feet from what remained of their home.

Parker had to be rushed to a nearby hospital because of injuries to his head, stomach, and legs.

Paizlee only had a few scratches but nothing serious.

“It’s a miracle. It’s like our prayers have worked," Blaise told CBS DFW.

Parker is on the mend, and he's grateful for the community members who have stepped up to help his family after the storm.

“I’m just thankful for everybody and thank them for what they’re doing for us because it’s a godsend,” he said.

Blaise set up a GoFundMe on her dad and sister's behalf while the StageCoach Cowboy Church in Waxahachie is accepting donations for the Parkers and others impacted by the tornado.

Photo: Johnson County EMS