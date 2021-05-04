At Least 2 Tornadoes Swept Through North Texas On Monday Night

Areas of North Texas are assessing the damage caused by at least two tornadoes that swept through the region on Monday night, CBS DFW reported.

Thunderstorms began developing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area around 5 p.m. One confirmed tornado was spotted along U.S. Highway 377 near Granbury around 6 p.m.

The second tornado was spotted near the Johnson County-Hill County line around 7:30 p.m.

One tornado crossed Interstate 35E near Waxahachie and caused multiple 18-wheelers to topple over. Three drivers had to be rescued from their vehicles and were taken to nearby hospitals. One person may have died from their injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.