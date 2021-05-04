At Least 2 Tornadoes Swept Through North Texas On Monday Night
By Anna Gallegos
May 4, 2021
Areas of North Texas are assessing the damage caused by at least two tornadoes that swept through the region on Monday night, CBS DFW reported.
Thunderstorms began developing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area around 5 p.m. One confirmed tornado was spotted along U.S. Highway 377 near Granbury around 6 p.m.
The second tornado was spotted near the Johnson County-Hill County line around 7:30 p.m.
One tornado crossed Interstate 35E near Waxahachie and caused multiple 18-wheelers to topple over. Three drivers had to be rescued from their vehicles and were taken to nearby hospitals. One person may have died from their injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
I-35E was completely shut down for hours as first responders removed wrecked vehicles and cleaned up spilled cargo from the 18-wheelers. One of the big rigs was carrying a shipment of nutella.
All lanes reopened around 5 a.m., WFAA reported.
Other parts of North Texas had power outages, hail, and high winds, which knocked down power lines in Hood County.
Only minor damage was reported in Dallas County, according to Fox 4.
Video of the Blum, TX tornado pic.twitter.com/VjJRifEEqf— Lisa Monahan (@sheislisamarie) May 4, 2021
The weather in DFW for Tuesday is expected to be cloudy and cool with temperatures reaching the low 70s.
Photo: Johnson County EMS